Full-stack Developer (6-Month Contract / Remote) (CH1014) – Remote Remote

Full-stack Developer (6-Month Contract / Remote) (CH1014)

Our client, a software development company with a virtual team, is looking for a Full-Stack Developer with strong C#.Net and SQL skills to their project team for a 6-month contract.

The company specialise in business software solutions, developed, and maintained for clients in the SMME market. A number of delivery channels are used to service clients, but with substantial exposure to the logistics industry. In almost all projects, integration of multiple systems forms a substantial part of the final solution to be implemented. The business is managed with the values of Client focus, Integrity, Innovation and Wealth creation, underpinning all actions.

Key facts:

Small team – Efficient delivery : end-to-end SDLC exposure

Virtual office environment

Qualifications

Matric (Ideally Mathematics with B average)

Relevant 3-year Tertiary Qualification

Additional courses e.g. SQL advantageous

Experience & Skills

5+ years solid Software Development Experience

Strong C# skills (version 6.0 and up)

Strong SQL skills (SQL Server)

Angular (version 11.0 and up) or any other JavaScript (React, Typescript)

HTML & CSS

Other

Must be able to hit the ground running on an existing project

Work 100% remotely (Gauteng area required)

Starting on a 6-month contract with a possibility or renewal (Project progress depending)

Reports to project manager and senior developers

Preferrable start 1 June

Knowledge of the insurance industry would be a nice to have

Personal Attributes:

Discipline to work independently

Dedication and hard worker

Fast Learner

Exceptional attention to detail

Pride in work produced

Ability to communicate clearly various personalities in the team

Why work for company:

Virtual workspace / work from home

Flexibility for work / life balance Office hours 08h00 – 17h00 No/limited weekend work Flexibility in line with being able to attend sports days, appointments etc. and catch-up hours later

Small team – exposure to full SDLC

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

