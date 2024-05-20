Full-stack Developer (6-Month Contract / Remote) (CH1014) – Remote Remote

May 20, 2024

Our client, a software development company with a virtual team, is looking for a Full-Stack Developer with strong C#.Net and SQL skills to their project team for a 6-month contract.

The company specialise in business software solutions, developed, and maintained for clients in the SMME market. A number of delivery channels are used to service clients, but with substantial exposure to the logistics industry. In almost all projects, integration of multiple systems forms a substantial part of the final solution to be implemented. The business is managed with the values of Client focus, Integrity, Innovation and Wealth creation, underpinning all actions.

Key facts:

  • Small team – Efficient delivery : end-to-end SDLC exposure
  • Virtual office environment

Qualifications

  • Matric (Ideally Mathematics with B average)
  • Relevant 3-year Tertiary Qualification
  • Additional courses e.g. SQL advantageous

Experience & Skills

  • 5+ years solid Software Development Experience
  • Strong C# skills (version 6.0 and up)
  • Strong SQL skills (SQL Server)
  • Angular (version 11.0 and up) or any other JavaScript (React, Typescript)
  • HTML & CSS

Other

  • Must be able to hit the ground running on an existing project
  • Work 100% remotely (Gauteng area required)
  • Starting on a 6-month contract with a possibility or renewal (Project progress depending)
  • Reports to project manager and senior developers
  • Preferrable start 1 June
  • Knowledge of the insurance industry would be a nice to have

Personal Attributes:

  • Discipline to work independently
  • Dedication and hard worker
  • Fast Learner
  • Exceptional attention to detail
  • Pride in work produced
  • Ability to communicate clearly various personalities in the team

Why work for company:

  • Virtual workspace / work from home
  • Flexibility for work / life balance
    • Office hours 08h00 – 17h00
    • No/limited weekend work
    • Flexibility in line with being able to attend sports days, appointments etc. and catch-up hours later
  • Small team – exposure to full SDLC

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Back-End Development
  • C#
  • CSS
  • Front-End Development
  • HTML
  • Javascript

