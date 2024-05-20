Full-stack Developer (6-Month Contract / Remote) (CH1014)

Our client, a software development company with a virtual team, is looking for a Full-Stack Developer with strong C#.Net and SQL skills to their project team for a 6-month contract.
The company specialise in business software solutions, developed, and maintained for clients in the SMME market. A number of delivery channels are used to service clients, but with substantial exposure to the logistics industry. In almost all projects, integration of multiple systems forms a substantial part of the final solution to be implemented. The business is managed with the values of Client focus, Integrity, Innovation and Wealth creation, underpinning all actions.
Key facts:
- Small team – Efficient delivery : end-to-end SDLC exposure
- Virtual office environment
Qualifications
- Matric (Ideally Mathematics with B average)
- Relevant 3-year Tertiary Qualification
- Additional courses e.g. SQL advantageous
Experience & Skills
- 5+ years solid Software Development Experience
- Strong C# skills (version 6.0 and up)
- Strong SQL skills (SQL Server)
- Angular (version 11.0 and up) or any other JavaScript (React, Typescript)
- HTML & CSS
Other
- Must be able to hit the ground running on an existing project
- Work 100% remotely (Gauteng area required)
- Starting on a 6-month contract with a possibility or renewal (Project progress depending)
- Reports to project manager and senior developers
- Preferrable start 1 June
- Knowledge of the insurance industry would be a nice to have
Personal Attributes:
- Discipline to work independently
- Dedication and hard worker
- Fast Learner
- Exceptional attention to detail
- Pride in work produced
- Ability to communicate clearly various personalities in the team
Why work for company:
- Virtual workspace / work from home
- Flexibility for work / life balance
- Office hours 08h00 – 17h00
- No/limited weekend work
- Flexibility in line with being able to attend sports days, appointments etc. and catch-up hours later
- Small team – exposure to full SDLC
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Back-End Development
- C#
- CSS
- Front-End Development
- HTML
- Javascript