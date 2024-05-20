Full Stack Developer (Python Analytics Engineer)(Django Banking) (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 20, 2024

We have build a program that brings together several data sources to generate costsavings
and optimisation models for human capital related [URL Removed] would like to take this program, currently written in Python,to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,
currently in postgresql, will [URL Removed] with Analytical python skills as well as Django and Angular experience is preferrable . The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Python
  • postgresSql
  • angular
  • Django
  • aws
  • restful api
  • ai
  • ml
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector .

