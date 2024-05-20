Full Stack Developer (Python Analytics Engineer)(Django Banking) (Contract)

We have build a program that brings together several data sources to generate costsavings

and optimisation models for human capital related [URL Removed] would like to take this program, currently written in Python,to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,

currently in postgresql, will [URL Removed] with Analytical python skills as well as Django and Angular experience is preferrable . The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).

Desired Skills:

Banking

Python

postgresSql

angular

Django

aws

restful api

ai

ml

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector .

Learn more/Apply for this position