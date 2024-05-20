Full Stack Developer (Python Analytics Engineer)(Django Banking) (Contract)

We have build a program that brings together several data sources to generate costsavings
and optimisation models for human capital related [URL Removed] would like to take this program, currently written in Python,to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,
currently in postgresql, will [URL Removed] with Analytical python skills as well as Django and Angular experience is preferrable . The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Python
- postgresSql
- angular
- Django
- aws
- restful api
- ai
- ml
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is in the financial service sector .