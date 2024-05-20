Fullstack Developer (Expert) 1380 – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Developer (JAVA)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- RESTful service development and deployment using Java, JEE, MicroProfile and Quarkus, OpenAPI experience advantageous.
- Experience with systems integration technologies and techniques
- Object Oriented Programming and unit testing using Junit, Mockito and similar frameworks.
- UI development using technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript and ReactJS.
- Experience with AWS services including ECS, DynamoDB and CloudWatch
- CI/CD experience – managing code using Git, GitHub Actions, Nexus and SonarQube. Terraform experience advantageous.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of BI Tools
- Understanding of Monitoring Tools
- Containerization technologies, eg. Docker.
- Microservices architecture
- NPM, NodeJS 10
- BitBucket
- Jenkins
- Linux
- Grafana
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- IT Degree or equivalent
- Qualification/Certification in cloud technologies.
- 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality in Sprints.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate. effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- Java
- JavaScript
- AWS
- Agile