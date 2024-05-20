Fullstack Developer (Expert) 1380

May 20, 2024

Full Stack Developer (JAVA)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • RESTful service development and deployment using Java, JEE, MicroProfile and Quarkus, OpenAPI experience advantageous.
  • Experience with systems integration technologies and techniques
  • Object Oriented Programming and unit testing using Junit, Mockito and similar frameworks.
  • UI development using technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript and ReactJS.
  • Experience with AWS services including ECS, DynamoDB and CloudWatch
  • CI/CD experience – managing code using Git, GitHub Actions, Nexus and SonarQube. Terraform experience advantageous.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of BI Tools
  • Understanding of Monitoring Tools
  • Containerization technologies, eg. Docker.
  • Microservices architecture
  • NPM, NodeJS 10
  • BitBucket
  • Jenkins
  • Linux
  • Grafana

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • IT Degree or equivalent
  • Qualification/Certification in cloud technologies.
  • 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality in Sprints.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate. effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Strong presentation skills.
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

