Hardware Engineer

PURPOSE

The main purpose of this job is the hardware development of novel electronics components, modules, subsystems, and systems to further the goals of the Organisation.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design and develop circuits for various electronic systems

Provide input to a variety of electronic designs within the team

Generate component symbols and capture schematics

Perform PCB layout and routing

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of design changes and revisions.

Compile acceptance Test Procedures, design documentation, datasheets, and user manuals

Identify and resolve issues through thorough testing and troubleshooting.

Build and test prototypes of hardware systems

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

QUALIFICATION.

Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

EXPERIENCE:

5 years’ experience in electronics hardware and firmware design

KNOWLEDGE:

Electronics

PCB Design (Altium)

Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)

Firmware Design

Test and verification

System Engineering

Desired Skills:

