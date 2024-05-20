Infrastructure Architect

Details of Role:

Participate in the global process to manage new technology ideas and demands, providing research, analysis, design review and recommendations to leadership.

Provide design support to projects and business groups in order to ensure efficient and safe technology architectures are delivered.

Proactively managing global leader stakeholder in a matrixed organization; developing a trust advisor and teaming approach.

Validate and prioritise the enterprise architecture implementation and migration plan.

Define architecture implementation.

Collaborating with the team to identify, select and implement appropriate solutions.

Monitor and research emerging innovation with a view to determining functionality that may provide business value.

Approve baseline architectural domain descriptions.



Location & Type

Johannesburg/ Hybrid working model/ 9 months Contract

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / IT

8+ years’ experience in IT technology architecture

Experience in a related technical field (application development, deployment/implementation, and infrastructure)

5 years Enterprise and Domain Architecture experience

TOGAF Certification

Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.

Desired Skills:

Operational Technology

Enterprise Architecture

Domain Architecture

Deployment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

