Intel unlocks ultra-fast PC-to-PC experiences with Thunderbolt Share

Intel has announced Thunderbolt Share, a new software solution enabling PC-to-PC experiences that fundamentally change the way users interact with two PCs.

Thunderbolt Share is offered with select PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports, enabling responsive screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers for more flexible and productive workflows.

“We are excited to continue to lead the industry in connectivity solutions with Thunderbolt technology,” says Jason Ziller, Intel vice-president and GM of the Client Connectivity Division. “Thunderbolt Share delivers on our aspiration to bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver new experiences for users to get the most out of their PCs.

“Now users can seamlessly access one PC from another at Thunderbolt technology speeds. It truly changes how users can be more productive and efficient.”

Thunderbolt Share, powered by the Thunderbolt networking capability, enables users to interact with two PCs simply and efficiently – a solution that benefits users of multiple PCs.

Creators and gamers will enjoy improved productivity with multi-PC workflows and easy collaboration between colleagues, and they will be able to share preferred peripherals. Consumers and business professionals will enjoy better ergonomics with shared monitors, and they will be able to maximise workspaces using multiple PCs.

Thunderbolt technology has the bandwidth and low latency to deliver these capabilities with the quality and experience that users demand.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 PCs running the Windows operating system, Thunderbolt Share utilises the high bandwidth and low latency of Thunderbolt technology to provide:

* Smooth uncompressed screen-sharing with ultra-responsive mouse and keyboard control between PCs;

* Fast file transfers between two PCs with simple drag and drop, folder synchronisation, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.

* Easy collaboration between users sharing large files.

* Support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.

* Private and secure connection that doesn’t affect WiFi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.