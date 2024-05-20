Intermediate C#.Net Developer – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.

Must have 1-3 years of experience as an Intermediate Developer in software development.

Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.

Must have knowledge and experience with technologies like, In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML, and DotNet.

Must have knowledge and experience with toolsets like Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, and SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards.

Must have knowledge and experience with ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Jquery, and Web API.

Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.

Must have knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft web development toolsets.

Must have own transport and remote access to reliable internet

Desired Skills:

Software Development Methodology

SDLC Process Tools

Depth ASP.Net

C#.Net

XML

DotNet

Visual Studio

Visual Studio Code

SQL Sever Management

ASP.NET MVC

Entity Framework

jQuery

Web API

C# Language

Microsoft Web Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Intermediate C#.Net Developer – Hybrid

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

