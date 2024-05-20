Intermediate C#.Net Developer – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.
Must have 1-3 years of experience as an Intermediate Developer in software development.
Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.
Must have knowledge and experience with technologies like, In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML, and DotNet.
Must have knowledge and experience with toolsets like Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, and SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards.
Must have knowledge and experience with ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Jquery, and Web API.
Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.
Must have knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft web development toolsets.
Must have own transport and remote access to reliable internet
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development Methodology
- SDLC Process Tools
- Depth ASP.Net
- C#.Net
- XML
- DotNet
- Visual Studio
- Visual Studio Code
- SQL Sever Management
- ASP.NET MVC
- Entity Framework
- jQuery
- Web API
- C# Language
- Microsoft Web Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Intermediate C#.Net Developer – Hybrid
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund