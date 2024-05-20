Intermediate Test Analyst

Intermediate Test Analyst

Responsibilities/Tasks:

·Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.

·Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.

·Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.

·Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.

·Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.

·Execute test cases both manual and automated as identified by the relevan test plan.

·See to the automation of test cases for regression testing.

·Provide feedback and inputs to QA leadership.

Minimum Requirements:

·Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology

·An ISEB or ISTQB qualification or recognised equivalent.

·4 years tester experience.

·2 years test analyst experience.

·4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

·Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

·Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

·Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.

·Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

·Experience with test automation tools.

·Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira or Quality Center.

Personal Profile:

·Self-starter with a passion for software testing.

·Analytical with strong problem solving abilities.

·Organized, structured and attention to detail.

·Work well under pressure in a fast paced project environment.

·Excellent time management skills.

·Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

·Ability to work in a team or alone.

·Ability to self-manage and work from home.

·Assertive, managing boundaries well.

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Assertive

self starter

