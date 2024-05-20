IT Technician

Well known medical supplier based in Midrand is looking for an IT Administrator to join their team.

Infrastructure:

Coordinate with IT Manager to ensure availability and reliability of servers to meet business demands

Ensure physical security, integrity and safety of the server farm

Provide 1st & 2nd line technical support to users nationally

Oversee back-office administration to ensure proper server/service monitoring and administration, backups and job scheduling according to business needs and ICT best practice standards to ensure availability and accessibility of ICT infrastructure in accordance with service level agreements (SLA’s)

Perform daily server health checks

Continuous Maintenance:

Carry out after hours and weekend maintenance on all server/network related upgrades, installations & repairs

Schedule downtime and negotiate with vendors to carry out maintenance with the least possible downtime

Manage after hour server shutdown & startup IT & non-IT related maintenance

Onsite, Telephonic & Remote Support:

Provide support to all users in the Group, be it physical or remote support

Backups:

Proactive reporting of daily backups

Daily check of NAS device readiness for backups

Reporting:

Monitor, report and escalate on server and network capacity thresholds of the ICT infrastructure to ensure availability and accessibility of ICT infrastructure in accordance with SLA’s

Monitor, report and escalate on any client end issues

Mobile Device Support:

Support hand held and tablet devices on wireless network

Configure and support hand held devices for e-mail delivery

Mail for Office 365

Security:

Implementation and maintenance of anti-virus software

Manage leavers procedure

Providing periodic reporting on information security issues

Support levels:

Share 1st line support with IT Administrator

Handle all escalated 2nd line support

Handle all 2nd line support across all branches

General:

Provide technical feedback to team members and management

Maintain a clean and viable workspace

Ensure Server Rooms neatness at all times

Experience required

Min 5 Years desktop support and server administration

Qualifications

Grade 12 is a minimum requirement with a relevant IT Qualification. MCITP will be advantageous. A+/N+ required

See Job profile for Hardware and Product Knowledge required

Capabilities

Knowledge of business technical infrastructure now and future

Knowledge of technical products pertaining to business

Knowledge of hardware and software requirements and standards

Excellent general knowledge of information technology

Project related skills and competencies

Good client liaison skills

Good interpersonal skills

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

