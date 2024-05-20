IT Technician – Gauteng Midrand

Well known medical supplier based in Midrand is looking for an IT Administrator to join their team.
Infrastructure:
Coordinate with IT Manager to ensure availability and reliability of servers to meet business demands
Ensure physical security, integrity and safety of the server farm
Provide 1st & 2nd line technical support to users nationally
Oversee back-office administration to ensure proper server/service monitoring and administration, backups and job scheduling according to business needs and ICT best practice standards to ensure availability and accessibility of ICT infrastructure in accordance with service level agreements (SLA’s)
Perform daily server health checks
Continuous Maintenance:
Carry out after hours and weekend maintenance on all server/network related upgrades, installations & repairs
Schedule downtime and negotiate with vendors to carry out maintenance with the least possible downtime
Manage after hour server shutdown & startup IT & non-IT related maintenance
Onsite, Telephonic & Remote Support:
Provide support to all users in the Group, be it physical or remote support
Backups:
Proactive reporting of daily backups
Daily check of NAS device readiness for backups
Reporting:
Monitor, report and escalate on server and network capacity thresholds of the ICT infrastructure to ensure availability and accessibility of ICT infrastructure in accordance with SLA’s
Monitor, report and escalate on any client end issues
Mobile Device Support:
Support hand held and tablet devices on wireless network
Configure and support hand held devices for e-mail delivery
Mail for Office 365
Security:
Implementation and maintenance of anti-virus software
Manage leavers procedure
Providing periodic reporting on information security issues
Support levels:
Share 1st line support with IT Administrator
Handle all escalated 2nd line support
Handle all 2nd line support across all branches
General:
Provide technical feedback to team members and management
Maintain a clean and viable workspace
Ensure Server Rooms neatness at all times
Experience required
Min 5 Years desktop support and server administration
Qualifications
Grade 12 is a minimum requirement with a relevant IT Qualification. MCITP will be advantageous. A+/N+ required
See Job profile for Hardware and Product Knowledge required
Capabilities
Knowledge of business technical infrastructure now and future
Knowledge of technical products pertaining to business
Knowledge of hardware and software requirements and standards
Excellent general knowledge of information technology
Project related skills and competencies
Good client liaison skills
Good interpersonal skills
Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
