Java & Python Software Engineer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly skilled & solutions-driven Software Engineer well-versed in building reliable, scalable enterprise software systems is sought by a prominent Telecommunications Solutions provider. You will join the core team building the underlying application platform that hosts mission-critical services across the product suite. You will also help cement market leadership by architecting highly scalable, distributed processing systems that deliver powerful telecoms intelligence from Big Data. You’ll be a key contributor on an Agile, customer-centric team following modern CI/CD practices. Applicants will require a BSc. Computer Science/BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position. You will also need hands-on experience with the full development lifecycle – from design to deployment to maintenance – is a must. Your tech toolset should include Java, Python, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Vertica, TimescaleDB, Kafka, Docker, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop core software frameworks and services used across our product suite.

Evaluate emerging technologies and integrate cutting-edge solutions.

Build high-performance data loading applications for massive databases.

Optimize data retrieval through query analysis and tuning.

Implement automated testing for functionality, performance and CI/CD.

Deploy solutions to production, provide support, incorporate feedback.

Troubleshoot issues and rapidly resolve problems.

Design and develop distributed, service-oriented, event-driven architectures.

Integrate diverse systems within a service-oriented architecture.

Estimate development efforts and create implementation plans.

Apply SOLID principles and modular architecture patterns.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position.

Hands-on experience with the full development lifecycle – from design to deployment to maintenance – is a must.

Strong skills in core Software Development fundamentals, distributed systems, asynchronous messaging and service integration are ideal.

Have a track record of building rock-solid production software that performs at scale.

Tech Stack:

Languages: Java, Python

Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, Vertica, TimescaleDB

Message Brokers: Kafka

Container Technologies: Docker, Podman

Orchestration/Scheduling: Nomad

Inter-Process Communication: gRPC, Protocol Buffers

Monitoring/Logging: Grafana, Elasticsearch, Kibana, OpenTracing (Jaeger)

Build Tools: Maven, Jenkins

Orchestration: SaltStack

Operating Systems: Linux (CentOS, Rocky)

ATTRIBUTES:

You get excited about tackling complex system challenges.

Takes a pragmatic approach to innovating simplicity and delivering value.

You thrive in a team of highly skilled individual contributors.

You go deep to gain comprehensive domain knowledge.

An excellent communicator who promotes collaboration across teams.

A perpetual learner always expanding your skills and knowledge.

Self-motivated, prioritize well and can run independently.

You proactively improve processes to boost quality and productivity.

Detail-oriented problem-solvers comfortable working on mission-critical systems.

The ability to think through intricate requirements, while applying practical solutions, is key.

