Junior Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Junior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Requirement Elicitation and Analysis

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges

Elicit, document, and analyse business requirements, processes, and workflows

Translate business requirements into clear and concise functional specifications for technical teams

Solution Design

Collaborate with technology teams to design solutions that meet business needs

Propose innovative and practical solutions to address business challenges

Ensure that proposed solutions align with the organization’s strategic goals and technological capabilities

Stakeholder Communication

Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technology teams

Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Present findings, recommendations, and project updates to various audiences

Documentation

Create detailed documentation including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories

Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation throughout the project lifecycle

Project Management

Collaborate with project managers to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables

Assist in project planning, estimation, and resource allocation

Monitor project progress and identify potential risks or deviations from the plan

Quality Assurance

Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions

Ensure that delivered solutions meet the specified requirements and are of high quality

Process Improvement

Identify areas for process optimization and efficiency enhancement

Recommend process improvements and assist in their implementation

Experience

3+ Years Business Analysis in software development or IT environment

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science

Certification in Business Analysis (e.g., CBAP, CCBA) is advantageous

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or in a related role

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques, process modelling, and documentation

Familiarity with project management methodologies and software development lifecycle

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Knowledge of relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence, etc.

Agile experience an advantage

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Analysing

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning and Organising

Works productively in a high-pressure environment

Maintain optimistic outlook regarding challenges

Adapts to changing circumstances

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

CBAP

CCBA

Agile

Visio

Jira

Confluence

SDLC

