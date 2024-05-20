Junior Business Analyst – Western Cape Woodstock

My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Junior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Requirement Elicitation and Analysis
- Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges
- Elicit, document, and analyse business requirements, processes, and workflows
- Translate business requirements into clear and concise functional specifications for technical teams
- Solution Design
- Collaborate with technology teams to design solutions that meet business needs
- Propose innovative and practical solutions to address business challenges
- Ensure that proposed solutions align with the organization’s strategic goals and technological capabilities
- Stakeholder Communication
- Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technology teams
- Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
- Present findings, recommendations, and project updates to various audiences
- Documentation
- Create detailed documentation including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation throughout the project lifecycle
- Project Management
- Collaborate with project managers to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables
- Assist in project planning, estimation, and resource allocation
- Monitor project progress and identify potential risks or deviations from the plan
- Quality Assurance
- Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions
- Ensure that delivered solutions meet the specified requirements and are of high quality
- Process Improvement
- Identify areas for process optimization and efficiency enhancement
- Recommend process improvements and assist in their implementation
Experience
- 3+ Years Business Analysis in software development or IT environment
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science
- Certification in Business Analysis (e.g., CBAP, CCBA) is advantageous
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst or in a related role
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
- Proficiency in requirement gathering techniques, process modelling, and documentation
- Familiarity with project management methodologies and software development lifecycle
- Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
- Knowledge of relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence, etc.
- Agile experience an advantage
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Analysing
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Planning and Organising
- Works productively in a high-pressure environment
- Maintain optimistic outlook regarding challenges
- Adapts to changing circumstances
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- CBAP
- CCBA
- Agile
- Visio
- Jira
- Confluence
- SDLC