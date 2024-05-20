Junior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Contract: 6 months (full time)

Environment: Hybrid (2 days on site)

Industry: Financial Services

Overview:

We are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Junior Developer to join our dynamic team in the financial services industry. The successful candidate will focus on developing, maintaining, and enhancing our WhatsApp integrations and APIs. This role is perfect for a recent graduate or a developer with 2-3 years of experience looking to grow their skills in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

Key Responsibilities (but not limited to):

WhatsApp Integration:

Develop and maintain WhatsApp Business API integrations.

Ensure seamless and secure messaging solutions for customer communications.

Work on automating customer service processes through WhatsApp.

API Development and Integration:

-Assist in designing, developing, and deploying RESTful APIs.

-Ensure APIs are secure, scalable, and performant.

-Work on integrating third-party APIs with our financial services platforms.

Technical Support and Maintenance:

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to WhatsApp and API integrations.

Provide technical support to internal teams and clients.

Participate in on-call rotation for production support.

Collaboration and Communication:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including product managers, designers, and other developers.

Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders to understand requirements and provide updates.

Qualifications:

– Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

– 2-3 years of experience in software development.

– Experience with WhatsApp Business API.

– Proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, or Java.

– Experience with RESTful API development.

– Familiarity with database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB.

– Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks.

Desired Skills:

WhatsApp API

RESTful APIs

JavaScript

Python

Java

MySQL

Web Applications Development

