Junior IT Technician – Cape Town

Qualifications:

This person should have done some form of IT training course (6 months – 1 year) and understand the basics around PCs, laptops, printers, etc. It would be preferable that this person also has some basic networking and internet related experience.

Job Specification:

This person will be tasked with the following duties:

Basic PC support and logging calls with vendors and suppliers (Dell, etc)

Basic printer support

New PC and laptop installations

Man the helpdesk phone

General IT admin (phoning helpdesks, getting quotes, etc)

Basic user administration (adding users, amending distribution lists, etc)

Technology requirements:

Solid experience on Windows 7/10/11

Solid experience on MS Office/365 packages (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)

Some exposure to network patching

Some experience on network devices support would be beneficial (switches, routers)

Some experience with technology products/phones would be beneficial.

Exposure/ basic experience with Microsoft SQL Server and writing of sql queries.

Candidate Requirements

Passion for technology

Willing to work after hours and on weekends when needed to sort out issues

Willing to travel to JHB office on odd occasion

Basic to Intermediate networking knowledge

Good PC hardware knowledge

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Pro-active personality with a strong personal drive

Outgoing and confident, able to build strong professional relationships with Vendors

Minimum of one to two years Technical IT working experience

An individual who is comfortable working alone as well as part of a team

Customer service focused and a team player

Good problem solving skills

Assertive, energetic and motivated

Good time management skills

Willingness to take ownership and function under stressful situations

Task orientated and deadline driven

Keen learner, able to learn existing infrastructure quickly.

Ability to perform Repetitive Tasks on Daily Basis Accurately.

Ability to use best practice, follow procedural implementation tasks and defer to senior team members when required.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

IT System Administration

Solving Problems

Time Management

Troubleshooting

