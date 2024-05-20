Mid / Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for an experienced developer to maintain their infrastructure, improve the existing products and help them drive innovation in the space through various enhancements.

Key Requirements

Essential knowledge of Java, PHP, and Laravel.

Ability to set priorities and meet deadlines.

Excellent communication (oral and written), interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Quick learning and adaptation in fast-paced environments.

Strong analytical skills.

Goal and results-oriented mindset.

Proficiency in the English language is essential.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

