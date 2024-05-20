Mid / Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for an experienced developer to maintain their infrastructure, improve the existing products and help them drive innovation in the space through various enhancements.
Key Requirements
- Essential knowledge of Java, PHP, and Laravel.
- Ability to set priorities and meet deadlines.
- Excellent communication (oral and written), interpersonal, and organizational skills.
- Quick learning and adaptation in fast-paced environments.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Goal and results-oriented mindset.
- Proficiency in the English language is essential.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- PHP
- Laravel