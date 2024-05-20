Mulesoft Integration Engineer – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Mulesoft Integration Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Work within the Platforms and Engineering Gateway technology tribe responsible for the development, design and run of the Mulesoft API and Integration platform residing on-premise and AWS Cloud. Apply platform engineering expertise, critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills to produce well-organized, optimized and documented source code that successfully delivers platform features, components of the service and solves complex technical problems with high quality solutions. Capable of resolving escalated issues arising from operations of the Mulesoft platform

Leverage platform engineering expertise and a working knowledge of specific platforms (Kubernetes, AWS services) for operational management of Mulesoft Integration platform and its constituent parts to positively contribute to platform feature and service designs

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Python, Terraform, Javascript

Use and configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via Elastic Search stack, Kafka

Leverage platform (service design and code) and engineering technical expertise to proactively identify risks and prevent defects

Uphold our technical principles of: self-service, scalability, re-usability, resilience & stability in all development practices and deliver feature sets that sustainably deliver on these principles

Enable problem resolution across technical teams, apply and or facilitate root cause analysis, deeply understand the root causes of issues and find ways to resolve them (sustainably)

Optimize, refactor and reuse components to improve performance and maintainability – ensuring maximum efficiency, effectiveness, and return on investment

Take accountability for maintaining platform standards and best practices, and drive adoption across multiple service teams

Contribute to a high performance team environment by coaching and mentoring other engineers, support engineering teams on technical solutions and problem resolution, and proactively seek coaching and mentoring from others

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

3 years Mulesoft Integration experience (admin, operational and development with be advantageous)

3 years coding / scripting languages experience e.g. Python, JavaScript, Bash scripting, RAML

3 years’ experience in Kubernetes architecture, Networking, Security, Deployment, and Management

3 years Infrastructure as code (IaC) tooling experience (like GITOPS, AWS CI/CD tools eg. Terraform, CloudFormation, CodeBuilder, CodeDeploy)

3 years analytics tools and Big Data Platforms experience like Elastic Search, Kafka (Hadoop)

3 years messaging protocols and API technologies experience like SOAP and REST

3 years Web Security protocols experience like OAuth, JWT, OIDC

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) or Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist CKS)

AWS Associate level certifications

Mulesoft Certified Developer Integration Platform Architect certifications

