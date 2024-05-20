NETWORK ENGINEER III

We are looking to hire a Network Engineer III who will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, security, and performance of an organization’s network infrastructure, contributing to its overall operational success.

What you’ll do:

  • Responsible for analysing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing, and implementation of high-performance network solutions.

  • Independently perform moderately difficult assignments in the design, detailed configuration, integration, and support of existing and future technologies within the assigned technical areas of expertise

  • Design and implement network security configurations for Cisco and other vendor switches, routers, wireless controllers, and VPN

  • Supporting customers by developing, reviewing, and/or validating scripts, keeping a library of use reference cases

  • Assisting the delivery team in operational readiness activities for processes.

  • Produce high-level and detailed network design documentation.

  • Supports Engineers on customer calls when needed.

  • Design and implement network segmentation solutions.

  • Design and configure end-system security assessment policies.

  • Operate and maintain the health of the network security system architecture including system monitoring and logging.

  • Travel and perform work at various locations as required.

Your expertise:

  • At least 5 years’ experience in: design, implementing, administering, and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications in the OT environment.

  • Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications required:

  • Bsc Computer systems / BTech Computer and information Science / BTech Electrical / Electronics.

  • CCNP – Cisco Certified Network Professional or CCNA – Cisco Certified Network Associate with + path to CCNP or CCIE.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Midrand

  • Work environment: Onsite

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

