We are looking to hire a Network Engineer III who will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, security, and performance of an organization’s network infrastructure, contributing to its overall operational success.
What you’ll do:
- Responsible for analysing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing, and implementation of high-performance network solutions.
- Independently perform moderately difficult assignments in the design, detailed configuration, integration, and support of existing and future technologies within the assigned technical areas of expertise
- Design and implement network security configurations for Cisco and other vendor switches, routers, wireless controllers, and VPN
- Supporting customers by developing, reviewing, and/or validating scripts, keeping a library of use reference cases
- Assisting the delivery team in operational readiness activities for processes.
- Produce high-level and detailed network design documentation.
- Supports Engineers on customer calls when needed.
- Design and implement network segmentation solutions.
- Design and configure end-system security assessment policies.
- Operate and maintain the health of the network security system architecture including system monitoring and logging.
- Travel and perform work at various locations as required.
Your expertise:
- At least 5 years’ experience in: design, implementing, administering, and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications in the OT environment.
- Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.
Qualifications required:
- Bsc Computer systems / BTech Computer and information Science / BTech Electrical / Electronics.
- CCNP – Cisco Certified Network Professional or CCNA – Cisco Certified Network Associate with + path to CCNP or CCIE.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Midrand
- Work environment: Onsite
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery