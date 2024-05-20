NETWORK ENGINEER III – Gauteng Midrand

We are looking to hire a Network Engineer III who will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, security, and performance of an organization’s network infrastructure, contributing to its overall operational success.

What you’ll do:

Responsible for analysing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing, and implementation of high-performance network solutions.

Independently perform moderately difficult assignments in the design, detailed configuration, integration, and support of existing and future technologies within the assigned technical areas of expertise

Design and implement network security configurations for Cisco and other vendor switches, routers, wireless controllers, and VPN

Supporting customers by developing, reviewing, and/or validating scripts, keeping a library of use reference cases

Assisting the delivery team in operational readiness activities for processes.

Produce high-level and detailed network design documentation.

Supports Engineers on customer calls when needed.

Design and implement network segmentation solutions.

Design and configure end-system security assessment policies.

Operate and maintain the health of the network security system architecture including system monitoring and logging.

Travel and perform work at various locations as required.

Your expertise:

At least 5 years’ experience in: design, implementing, administering, and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices, including: routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications in the OT environment.

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications required:

Bsc Computer systems / BTech Computer and information Science / BTech Electrical / Electronics.

CCNP – Cisco Certified Network Professional or CCNA – Cisco Certified Network Associate with + path to CCNP or CCIE.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Midrand

Work environment: Onsite

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

