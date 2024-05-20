QA Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a QA Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

To prevent defects by evaluate work products such as requirements, design, and code

To verify whether all specified requirements have been fulfilled

To check whether the test object is complete and validate if it works as the users and other stakeholders expect

To build confidence in the level of quality of the test object

To find defects and failures thus reduce the level of risk of inadequate software quality

To provide sufficient information to stakeholders to allow them to make informed decisions, especially regarding the level of quality of the test object

To comply with contractual, legal, or regulatory requirements or standards, and/or to verify the test object’s compliance with such requirements or standards

Experience

Retail experience advantageous but not essential

10+ Years Test Analysis in software development or IT environment

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science

ISTQB Certification in Test Analysis is advantageous

Proven experience as a Test Analysis

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

Proficiency in analysing requirement Process Diagram and technical documentation

Familiarity with project management methodologies and software development lifecycle

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Knowledge of relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence, etc.

Agile experience an advantage

Competencies

Deciding and initiating action

Leading and supervising

Analysing

Formulating strategies and concepts

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Planning and organising

Works productively in a high-pressure environment

Maintain optimistic outlook regarding challenges

Adapts to changing circumstances

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Test Analysis

Visio

Jira

Confluence

Agile

SDLC

PM Methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position