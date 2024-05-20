My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a QA Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- To prevent defects by evaluate work products such as requirements, design, and code
- To verify whether all specified requirements have been fulfilled
- To check whether the test object is complete and validate if it works as the users and other stakeholders expect
- To build confidence in the level of quality of the test object
- To find defects and failures thus reduce the level of risk of inadequate software quality
- To provide sufficient information to stakeholders to allow them to make informed decisions, especially regarding the level of quality of the test object
- To comply with contractual, legal, or regulatory requirements or standards, and/or to verify the test object’s compliance with such requirements or standards
Experience
- Retail experience advantageous but not essential
- 10+ Years Test Analysis in software development or IT environment
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science
- ISTQB Certification in Test Analysis is advantageous
- Proven experience as a Test Analysis
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
- Proficiency in analysing requirement Process Diagram and technical documentation
- Familiarity with project management methodologies and software development lifecycle
- Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
- Knowledge of relevant tools such as Microsoft Visio, JIRA, Confluence, etc.
- Agile experience an advantage
Competencies
- Deciding and initiating action
- Leading and supervising
- Analysing
- Formulating strategies and concepts
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Planning and organising
- Works productively in a high-pressure environment
- Maintain optimistic outlook regarding challenges
- Adapts to changing circumstances
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Test Analysis
- Visio
- Jira
- Confluence
- Agile
- SDLC
- PM Methodologies