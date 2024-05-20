Sales & Application Specialist – Nuclear – Gauteng Midrand

Well known and leading medical supplier requires a Sales & Application Specialist for their Nuclear division.
Gr12 is a minimum requirement;
Engineering or related equivalent degree with experience in Industrial and Mining Industry
Minimum of 3-5 years experience with Mines and Industrial Customers
2-3 Years Sales Experience
Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office including Excel is a requirement for this position
Responsible for the sales of the Axim CM Nuclear & Industrial product range, including maintaining and growing existing business and expanding of sales within the assigned territory
Scheduling and attending appointments with existing and potential customers
Demonstration of products to Industrial personnel
Industrial Application support when required
Completion of weekly planner and activity report for submission to direct manager
Achieving Sales Targets
Responsible for networking with and development of relationships with new customers and managing existing customers
Preparing and following up on quotations
General Administration associated with the position
Attention to detail and accuracy and result orientated
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines and targets
Good Communication Skills and well presented
Fluency in English, verbal and written communication is a requirement and a local language will be an advantage
Driver’s License as well as own transport is a prerequisite
Desired Skills:
- nuclear
- industrial
- medical
- mining
- engineering
- radiation
- radiopharmacy
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- medical aid
- provident fund