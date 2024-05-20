Sales & Application Specialist – Nuclear – Gauteng Midrand

Well known and leading medical supplier requires a Sales & Application Specialist for their Nuclear division.

Gr12 is a minimum requirement;

Engineering or related equivalent degree with experience in Industrial and Mining Industry

Minimum of 3-5 years experience with Mines and Industrial Customers

2-3 Years Sales Experience

Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office including Excel is a requirement for this position

Responsible for the sales of the Axim CM Nuclear & Industrial product range, including maintaining and growing existing business and expanding of sales within the assigned territory

Scheduling and attending appointments with existing and potential customers

Demonstration of products to Industrial personnel

Industrial Application support when required

Completion of weekly planner and activity report for submission to direct manager

Achieving Sales Targets

Responsible for networking with and development of relationships with new customers and managing existing customers

Preparing and following up on quotations

General Administration associated with the position

Attention to detail and accuracy and result orientated

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines and targets

Good Communication Skills and well presented

Fluency in English, verbal and written communication is a requirement and a local language will be an advantage

Driver’s License as well as own transport is a prerequisite

Desired Skills:

nuclear

industrial

medical

mining

engineering

radiation

radiopharmacy

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

medical aid

provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position