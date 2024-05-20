Senior C# Developer

My client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems to adapt to business and technology changes. This role involves direct engagement with management, development teams, customers, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

6+ years of professional experience in software engineering.

Proficiency in C#, .Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework / EF Core, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, ASP.Net, SQL, and Web services (REST).

Ability to document technical requirements and specifications.

Ability to learn new languages and technologies.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience serving as a technical lead throughout the full software development lifecycle.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

HTML

CSS

Javascript

SQL

