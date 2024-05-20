Senior C#.Net Developer – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.

Must have 8 -10 years of experience as a Senior Developer in software development.

Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.

Must have knowledge and experience in developing for accessibility, such as the JAWS Screen reader.

Must have experience and knowledge of the following technologies, In-Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML, and DotNet.

Must have knowledge and experience with toolsets like Visual Studio, SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, and SOAP/REST Services

Must have knowledge and experience of ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Jquery, and Web API

Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.

Must have knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft web development toolsets.

Must have own transport and Remote access to stable internet

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior C#.Net Developer – Hybrid

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

