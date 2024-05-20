Senior Front-End Developer

Responsibilities/Tasks:

·Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

·Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.

·Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or matric with at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

At least 3 years relevant experience as a Senior Front-end developer in a software development team.

Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.

A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML.

Skills and Knowledge requirements

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model.

Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins).

Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:

JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

REST framework and JSON

Maven

Experience in web architecture and frameworks

Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)

SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap

Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven

JAXB, XML Schema

Integration experience (Web services and JMS)

Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, etc.

Personal Profile

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong technical leadership.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Keen to learn.

Finisher.

Desired Skills:

Self motivated

self starter

team player

