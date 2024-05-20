Senior Front-End Developer

May 20, 2024

Responsibilities/Tasks:
·Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
·Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.
·Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.
Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or matric with at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • At least 3 years relevant experience as a Senior Front-end developer in a software development team.
  • Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.
  • A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML.

Skills and Knowledge requirements

  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model.
  • Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins).
  • Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:

  • JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
  • REST framework and JSON
  • Maven
  • Experience in web architecture and frameworks
  • Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)

  • Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases.
  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap
  • Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
  • JAXB, XML Schema
  • Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
  • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, etc.

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Strong technical leadership.
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Keen to learn.
  • Finisher.

Desired Skills:

  • Self motivated
  • self starter
  • team player

