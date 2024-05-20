My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Senior IT Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- The main purpose of the job is to effectively manage software implementation and business transformation projects aimed at affecting changes to business and IT processes, within agreed scope, time, cost, and quality resulting in the realisation of the intended benefits to the affected business
- To effectively plan all aspects of a project and capture the results thereof in a comprehensive Project Management Plan (PMP), accepted and approved by the project sponsor and Steering Committee
- To effectively monitor, track and control the performance of a project against the agreed baseline (time, cost and quality) throughout the project lifecycle
- To effectively communicate to all project stakeholders the status and performance of the project on a weekly basis, including timely communication of serious events that may have a significant impact on the project’s success
- To effectively manage project scope, applying formal change management for all changes (increase or reduction) to the previously agreed project baseline
- To effectively direct and manage project execution, including managing the performances of project team members and suppliers, in the completion of project deliverables
- To implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes
- To ensure all project acceptance criteria are met and gain sign-off and approval for all project deliverables, including the formal close of the project
- To manage inter-project and/ or inter-program dependencies
- To ensure optimum resource management and motivation of project staff
- To ensure all business and IT transition activities are catered for and performed, e.g. acceptance testing, training, change management and post-implementation support and IT service and solution transition to operational support teams
- To ensure alignment of appropriate solution architecture with business strategy
Experience
- Minimum 6+ years IT Project Management practice in a software or IT environment
- 2-4 years’ experience in Project Management leadership in a Supply Chain related field
- Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects
- 3 to 4 years’ experience in retail sector
- Working experience in the retail sector
- Project Management qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science
- Prince2 Foundation and Practice certificates
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate from Project Management Institute
- Be a Self-Starter, Self-managed with business and technical (IT) knowledge and understanding of the SDLC
- High attention to detail, maintain a standard of accuracy when document requirements Professional stakeholder engagement management and relationship building skills
- Agile experience an advantage
- Experience in the end-to-end delivery of large-sized, high complexity projects
- Expert knowledge of the full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle
- Expert knowledge of software or IT project management tools (Advantageous)
- Exposure to multiple PM Methodologies
Competencies
- Deciding and initiating action
- Leading and supervising
- Persuading and influencing
- Analysing
- Formulating strategies and concepts
- Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Planning and organising desirable
- Sound knowledge of Agile and Waterfall principles and implementing a best fit methodology within the current framework
- Sound level of understanding of software and systems implementation
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain
- Project Management
- Prince2
- PMP
- SDLC
- Agile