Senior IT Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Senior IT Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

The main purpose of the job is to effectively manage software implementation and business transformation projects aimed at affecting changes to business and IT processes, within agreed scope, time, cost, and quality resulting in the realisation of the intended benefits to the affected business

To effectively plan all aspects of a project and capture the results thereof in a comprehensive Project Management Plan (PMP), accepted and approved by the project sponsor and Steering Committee

To effectively monitor, track and control the performance of a project against the agreed baseline (time, cost and quality) throughout the project lifecycle

To effectively communicate to all project stakeholders the status and performance of the project on a weekly basis, including timely communication of serious events that may have a significant impact on the project’s success

To effectively manage project scope, applying formal change management for all changes (increase or reduction) to the previously agreed project baseline

To effectively direct and manage project execution, including managing the performances of project team members and suppliers, in the completion of project deliverables

To implement project products and services without any adverse impact to business processes

To ensure all project acceptance criteria are met and gain sign-off and approval for all project deliverables, including the formal close of the project

To manage inter-project and/ or inter-program dependencies

To ensure optimum resource management and motivation of project staff

To ensure all business and IT transition activities are catered for and performed, e.g. acceptance testing, training, change management and post-implementation support and IT service and solution transition to operational support teams

To ensure alignment of appropriate solution architecture with business strategy

Experience

Minimum 6+ years IT Project Management practice in a software or IT environment

2-4 years’ experience in Project Management leadership in a Supply Chain related field

Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects

3 to 4 years’ experience in retail sector

Working experience in the retail sector

Project Management qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Commerce or Computer Science

Prince2 Foundation and Practice certificates

Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate from Project Management Institute

Be a Self-Starter, Self-managed with business and technical (IT) knowledge and understanding of the SDLC

High attention to detail, maintain a standard of accuracy when document requirements Professional stakeholder engagement management and relationship building skills

Agile experience an advantage

Experience in the end-to-end delivery of large-sized, high complexity projects

Expert knowledge of the full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle

Expert knowledge of software or IT project management tools (Advantageous)

Exposure to multiple PM Methodologies

Competencies

Deciding and initiating action

Leading and supervising

Persuading and influencing

Analysing

Formulating strategies and concepts

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Planning and organising desirable

Sound knowledge of Agile and Waterfall principles and implementing a best fit methodology within the current framework

Sound level of understanding of software and systems implementation

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

