Senior Software Applications Support Developer – Remote Remote

Our client in Sandton, is looking for an office based Senior Software Support Developer to join their team. You need at least 6 years experience as a Software / Application Support Developer. You need experience with Oracle, UNIX Shell Scrips, PL/SQL, OLAP, ETL and BI Publisher.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION(S):
- University degree in Information Technology
Qualifications Preferred:
- ITIL Advanced
- Certification on Web Development
RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:
- 6 years + in Software/Application support role and development
Experience Preferred:
- Experience in working with developers in a support environment
- Experience on online lottery and gaming
- Professional Certifications
TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- Perform design and development of Oracle applications according to project requirements
- Design, code, and maintain the Oracle systems based on established standards
- Understand project requirements and develop design specifications
- Perform initial design reviews and recommend improvements
- Write clear codes and prepare coding documentations
- Provide technical assistance to other Developers as needed
- Analyze and troubleshoot system issues in a timely manner
- Develop Oracle reports, database procedures and UNIX shell scripts
- Modify existing codes to optimize Oracle custom applications
- Assist in system integration and acceptance testing and perform bug fixes less experienced staffs on programming guidelines
- Monitor and recommend changes if required to all PL/ SQL packages and provide stored procedures and design and develop various relational database.
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Experience in developing XML data templates in BI Publisher
- Develop custom application Using Oracle Forms, Reports 11g and Oracle APEX
- Develop Reports and analytical dashboard using Oracle Business Enterprise
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- PL/SQL
- UNIX Shell Scripting
- ETL
- BI Publisher