Senior Software Applications Support Developer

Our client in Sandton, is looking for an office based Senior Software Support Developer to join their team. You need at least 6 years experience as a Software / Application Support Developer. You need experience with Oracle, UNIX Shell Scrips, PL/SQL, OLAP, ETL and BI Publisher.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION(S):

University degree in Information Technology

Qualifications Preferred:

ITIL Advanced

Certification on Web Development

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:

6 years + in Software/Application support role and development

Experience Preferred:

Experience in working with developers in a support environment

Experience on online lottery and gaming

Professional Certifications

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Perform design and development of Oracle applications according to project requirements

Design, code, and maintain the Oracle systems based on established standards

Understand project requirements and develop design specifications

Perform initial design reviews and recommend improvements

Write clear codes and prepare coding documentations

Provide technical assistance to other Developers as needed

Analyze and troubleshoot system issues in a timely manner

Develop Oracle reports, database procedures and UNIX shell scripts

Modify existing codes to optimize Oracle custom applications

Assist in system integration and acceptance testing and perform bug fixes less experienced staffs on programming guidelines

Monitor and recommend changes if required to all PL/ SQL packages and provide stored procedures and design and develop various relational database.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Experience in developing XML data templates in BI Publisher

Develop custom application Using Oracle Forms, Reports 11g and Oracle APEX

Develop Reports and analytical dashboard using Oracle Business Enterprise

Desired Skills:

Oracle

PL/SQL

UNIX Shell Scripting

ETL

BI Publisher

