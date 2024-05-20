Senior Software Applications Support Developer

May 20, 2024

Our client in Sandton, is looking for an office based Senior Software Support Developer to join their team. You need at least 6 years experience as a Software / Application Support Developer. You need experience with Oracle, UNIX Shell Scrips, PL/SQL, OLAP, ETL and BI Publisher.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION(S):

  • University degree in Information Technology

Qualifications Preferred:

  • ITIL Advanced
  • Certification on Web Development

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:

  • 6 years + in Software/Application support role and development

Experience Preferred:

  • Experience in working with developers in a support environment
  • Experience on online lottery and gaming
  • Professional Certifications

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

  • Perform design and development of Oracle applications according to project requirements
  • Design, code, and maintain the Oracle systems based on established standards
  • Understand project requirements and develop design specifications
  • Perform initial design reviews and recommend improvements
  • Write clear codes and prepare coding documentations
  • Provide technical assistance to other Developers as needed
  • Analyze and troubleshoot system issues in a timely manner
  • Develop Oracle reports, database procedures and UNIX shell scripts
  • Modify existing codes to optimize Oracle custom applications
  • Assist in system integration and acceptance testing and perform bug fixes less experienced staffs on programming guidelines
  • Monitor and recommend changes if required to all PL/ SQL packages and provide stored procedures and design and develop various relational database.
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Experience in developing XML data templates in BI Publisher
  • Develop custom application Using Oracle Forms, Reports 11g and Oracle APEX
  • Develop Reports and analytical dashboard using Oracle Business Enterprise

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • PL/SQL
  • UNIX Shell Scripting
  • ETL
  • BI Publisher

