Senior Team Lead Development: C# – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.

Must have 12-15 years of experience as a Senior Developer in software development.

Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.

Must have experience and knowledge of technologies like In-Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML DotNet, and Integration

Must have knowledge and experience with toolsets like Visual Studio, SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, SOAP/REST Services, and IBM MQ Series Client interaction.

Must have knowledge and experience with ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Jquery, Web API, and Java Script

Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.

Must have knowledge of the Python language.

Must have knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets.

Must have own transport and remote access to reliable internet

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SDLC Process Tools

Software Development Methodology

In-Depth ASP.Net

C#.NET

XML

DotNet

Integration

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client Interaction

ASP.Net MVC

Entity Framework

Jquery

Web API

Java Script

.NET Framework

C# Language

Microsoft Web Development Toolsets

Python Language

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Team Lead Development: C# – Hybrid

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position