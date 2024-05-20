Senior Team Lead Development: C# – Hybrid at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.
Must have 12-15 years of experience as a Senior Developer in software development.
Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.
Must have experience and knowledge of technologies like In-Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML DotNet, and Integration
Must have knowledge and experience with toolsets like Visual Studio, SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, SOAP/REST Services, and IBM MQ Series Client interaction.
Must have knowledge and experience with ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Jquery, Web API, and Java Script
Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.
Must have knowledge of the Python language.
Must have knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets.
Must have own transport and remote access to reliable internet
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC Process Tools
- Software Development Methodology
- In-Depth ASP.Net
- C#.NET
- XML
- DotNet
- Integration
- Visual Studio
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012
- SOAP/REST Services
- IBM MQ Series Client Interaction
- ASP.Net MVC
- Entity Framework
- Jquery
- Web API
- Java Script
- .NET Framework
- C# Language
- Microsoft Web Development Toolsets
- Python Language
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Team Lead Development: C# – Hybrid
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund