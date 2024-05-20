Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Test Planning: Define the scope of testing within the context of each release/delivery and create detailed, well-structured test plans and test cases.

Ownership: The successful candidate will take ownership of testing and the testing environment to ensure the delivery of excellent software products into business.

Documentation: Document technical issues and solutions. Maintain logs to document testing phases and defects. Creating the knowledge base documents for current and future applications and processes.

Issue Identification: Identify, record, document thoroughly, and track bugs through a bug tracking system.

Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams (e.g., developers and product managers) to identify system requirements and ensure consistent project execution.

Feedback and Improvement: Suggest improvements to enhance the product’s functionality and reduce defects.

Quality Assurance: Ensure that final products satisfy the business requirements and are delivered defect-free.

Skills and Qualifications:

Technical Skills: Familiarity with various testing techniques and methodologies. Knowledge of automated testing tools is a plus.

Attention to Detail: Ability to find and report bugs in software, understanding that details are critical to development success.

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical skills to create proper test cases and interpret the results.

Communication: Excellent communication skills to interact with team members and report back on issues.

Problem-Solving: Ability to think critically and use a logical approach to determine the best solution and solve problems.

Proactive/Self-starter: Ability to think ahead and raise potential issues before they occur, suggest new processes and solutions to improve the environment.

Work Environment:

Testers typically work in an office environment as part of an IT team. They might need to work extra hours to meet deadlines or fix critical issues as they arise.

Software in use:

The following software is currently in use in the environment so knowledge and experience in the use of these tools will be a benefit:

SAP ECC

Azure DevOps

Fresh service

TestPad

Minimum Requirements:

Test Execution: Conduct manual and automated tests to ensure the software created by developers fits its purpose. This includes:

Regression testing.

Usability testing.

Stress testing.

Performance testing.

Security testing.

Negative testing.

Desired Skills:

Manual

Automation

Testing

Quality Assurance

