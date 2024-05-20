Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

My client is based in Cape Town (Eastern suburbs) and they are looking for bright young graduates for a software testing role. Understanding of testing methods and a degree in IT, Computer Science of Engineering would be a match together with some knowledge of supply chain. Please do not reply if you don’t have the above qualifications. South African citizens only.

Client is looking for technical software tester to assist in testing the clients application and also to build test databases.

Application uses Python, SQL and AWS so these are good skills to have knowledge of.

If you are a match, kindly apply online. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

IT graduate

python

testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

All benefits are included in total cost to company

