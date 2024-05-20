Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Irene

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Solutions Analyst to join their team.

The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Responsibilities:

Evaluation of business processes

Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.

Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.

Performing requirement analysis

Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders

Be able to effectively communicate with external clients

Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications

Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff

Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients

Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.

Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions

Excellent documentation skills (Confluence)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Experience working with project management tools (Jira)

A solid track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.

Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.

Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.

Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)

Benefits:

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Alternatively, if this role is not for you, please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Solutions Analyst

