Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Irene

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Solutions Analyst to join their team.
The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
Responsibilities:
- Evaluation of business processes
- Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
- Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
- Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
- Performing requirement analysis
- Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
- Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
- Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
- Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
- Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
- Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
- Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
- Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
- Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
- Excellent documentation skills (Confluence)
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira)
- A solid track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
- Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
- Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.
- Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
- Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)
Benefits:
Desired Skills:
