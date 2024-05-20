Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Irene

May 20, 2024

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Solutions Analyst to join their team.
The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluation of business processes
  • Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
  • Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
  • Performing requirement analysis
  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
  • Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
  • Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
  • Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
  • Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
  • Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
  • Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
  • Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
  • Excellent documentation skills (Confluence)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira)
  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
  • Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
  • Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend code.
  • Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
  • Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle)

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

