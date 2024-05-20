Solutions Architect Data Centre Infrastructure – Gauteng Bryanston

May 20, 2024

Our client, a prominent IT and data center infrastructure provider headquartered in Bryanston, Johannesburg, is seeking a skilled and visionary Data Center Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. Renowned for their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, they empower businesses to thrive in the digital era through innovative technology strategies and infrastructure solutions.

Key Work Experience:

  • At least 5 years’ relevant industrial and commercial experience with an Data Center Infrastructure skill set
  • At least 2 years’ experience in BMS or Scada or PLC Controllers
  • 5 years’ Design and Consulting experience with preferably Data Centre Infrastructure and ICT environment
  • Architectural, Structural, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Backup Power Systems and Critical Power Systems, Building Management Systems, Structured Cabling and Fibre Solutions, Integrated Security Solutions, Fire Systems & Solutions are some of the in- solution offerings
  • Industry experience and certification preferably and certifications in building automation and electronic low voltage systems

Educational Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree (BSC Electrical or BSC Mechanical or N-Dip/BTech Electrical)
  • Medium Voltage Certification
  • Switching Certification
  • Beneficial certification:
  • CDCDP or up to CDCDE, ATD and CDFOM
  • OEM Certifications (APC, Emerson, etc – Certified Data Centre Design Engineer and relevant product certification i.e. DCIM, UPS, Cooling, etc) are beneficial
  • MDP or Management Training
  • Finance Essentials
  • Microsoft Certifications for (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc)
  • Project Management Essentials
  • JBCC or equivalent Contract Certification
  • Wireless Certification
  • Structured Cabling Systems Certification

Desired Skills:

  • data centre
  • infrastructure
  • design

Learn more/Apply for this position