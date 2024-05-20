Solutions Architect Data Centre Infrastructure

Our client, a prominent IT and data center infrastructure provider headquartered in Bryanston, Johannesburg, is seeking a skilled and visionary Data Center Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. Renowned for their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, they empower businesses to thrive in the digital era through innovative technology strategies and infrastructure solutions.

Key Work Experience:

At least 5 years’ relevant industrial and commercial experience with an Data Center Infrastructure skill set

At least 2 years’ experience in BMS or Scada or PLC Controllers

5 years’ Design and Consulting experience with preferably Data Centre Infrastructure and ICT environment

Architectural, Structural, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Backup Power Systems and Critical Power Systems, Building Management Systems, Structured Cabling and Fibre Solutions, Integrated Security Solutions, Fire Systems & Solutions are some of the in- solution offerings

Industry experience and certification preferably and certifications in building automation and electronic low voltage systems

Educational Requirements:

Relevant Degree (BSC Electrical or BSC Mechanical or N-Dip/BTech Electrical)

Medium Voltage Certification

Switching Certification

Beneficial certification:

CDCDP or up to CDCDE, ATD and CDFOM

OEM Certifications (APC, Emerson, etc – Certified Data Centre Design Engineer and relevant product certification i.e. DCIM, UPS, Cooling, etc) are beneficial

MDP or Management Training

Finance Essentials

Microsoft Certifications for (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc)

Project Management Essentials

JBCC or equivalent Contract Certification

Wireless Certification

Structured Cabling Systems Certification

Desired Skills:

data centre

infrastructure

design

Learn more/Apply for this position