Solutions Architect Data Centre Infrastructure

Our client, a prominent IT and data center infrastructure provider headquartered in Bryanston, Johannesburg, is seeking a skilled and visionary Data Center Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. Renowned for their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, they empower businesses to thrive in the digital era through innovative technology strategies and infrastructure solutions.
Key Work Experience:
- At least 5 years’ relevant industrial and commercial experience with an Data Center Infrastructure skill set
- At least 2 years’ experience in BMS or Scada or PLC Controllers
- 5 years’ Design and Consulting experience with preferably Data Centre Infrastructure and ICT environment
- Architectural, Structural, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Backup Power Systems and Critical Power Systems, Building Management Systems, Structured Cabling and Fibre Solutions, Integrated Security Solutions, Fire Systems & Solutions are some of the in- solution offerings
- Industry experience and certification preferably and certifications in building automation and electronic low voltage systems
Educational Requirements:
- Relevant Degree (BSC Electrical or BSC Mechanical or N-Dip/BTech Electrical)
- Medium Voltage Certification
- Switching Certification
- Beneficial certification:
- CDCDP or up to CDCDE, ATD and CDFOM
- OEM Certifications (APC, Emerson, etc – Certified Data Centre Design Engineer and relevant product certification i.e. DCIM, UPS, Cooling, etc) are beneficial
- MDP or Management Training
- Finance Essentials
- Microsoft Certifications for (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc)
- Project Management Essentials
- JBCC or equivalent Contract Certification
- Wireless Certification
- Structured Cabling Systems Certification
Desired Skills:
- data centre
- infrastructure
- design