May 20, 2024

Job Title: Support Engineer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)
Hybrid

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Assist to Manage applications throughout their lifecycle – implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance.
  • Assist to Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating, and improving IT services.
  • Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows.
  • Provide efficient and effective support of applications including continued development of the application and security, software patches, reliability, disaster recovery and ensure the application meets the business needs.
  • to meet business objectives, Service Level and Operational Level Agreements (SLAs and OLAs), and to guide IT teams (development, testing,
  • operations) in managing applications.
  • Providing application support to business users and other stakeholders in the organization.
  • Maintaining correct and current application documentation and making it available to application users including training material.
  • Ensuring that impact to business operations because of upgrades and maintenance activities is minimized.
  • Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.
  • Develop and maintain knowledge in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.
  • Develop sufficient knowledge of application infrastructure (server, network, security) to assist with application upgrades and troubleshoot issues.
  • Compile and maintain inventory of applications and related details.
  • Manage and provide support for software and applications as per the service level agreement.
  • Develop the skills required to operate and maintain the applicable applications.
  • Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.
  • Receive and screen user programming requests for new applications or modifications and determine appropriate priority and response.
  • Coordinate feasibility studies for software applications being considered for purchase, and provide recommendations based on findings.
  • Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and IT.
  • Assist with specifications and / or application upgrades.
  • Evaluate and recommend changes to current and future application requirements to meet the organization’s needs.
  • Prepare assessments for proposed applications, projects, and define appropriate integration and access requirements.
  • Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement.
  • Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance and minimize costs.
  • Ensure that application users are aware of the application capabilities for enabling their effective use.
  • Assess vendor / Regulatory proposals for appropriateness and compliance with organization and industry standards.
  • Participate in development of Requests for Proposals (RFP) and vendor evaluation for IT applications services.
  • Maintain the team repository of applications.
  • Help diagnose problems and resolve incidents / issues related to applications.
  • Validate the known error database for application-related entries.
  • Work with IT operations management in defining the operational activities related to the applications.
  • Enhance methods and procedures for collecting, analysing, and documenting application issues, and completing user change requests.
  • Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.
  • Provide inputs to availability and capacity management process for effective planning.
  • Assist in definition of Event Management standards. Also design the applications for the generation of meaningful events.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Matric
  • 1+ years of Payment industry experience
  • 3+ years of Banking experience and technical support
  • 3+ years of experience using Microsoft Word
  • 3+ years of experience using Excel.
  • 3+ years of experience with presentation skills
  • Technical knowledge
  • 2+ years of experience using SQL.
  • Process understanding.
  • Preventative Maintenance
  • Root cause analysis

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now! ??

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Excel
  • Microsoft
  • Payments
  • Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

