Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Job Title: Support Engineer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)
Hybrid
Roles and responsibilities:
- Assist to Manage applications throughout their lifecycle – implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance.
- Assist to Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating, and improving IT services.
- Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows.
- Provide efficient and effective support of applications including continued development of the application and security, software patches, reliability, disaster recovery and ensure the application meets the business needs.
- to meet business objectives, Service Level and Operational Level Agreements (SLAs and OLAs), and to guide IT teams (development, testing,
- operations) in managing applications.
- Providing application support to business users and other stakeholders in the organization.
- Maintaining correct and current application documentation and making it available to application users including training material.
- Ensuring that impact to business operations because of upgrades and maintenance activities is minimized.
- Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.
- Develop and maintain knowledge in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.
- Develop sufficient knowledge of application infrastructure (server, network, security) to assist with application upgrades and troubleshoot issues.
- Compile and maintain inventory of applications and related details.
- Manage and provide support for software and applications as per the service level agreement.
- Develop the skills required to operate and maintain the applicable applications.
- Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.
- Receive and screen user programming requests for new applications or modifications and determine appropriate priority and response.
- Coordinate feasibility studies for software applications being considered for purchase, and provide recommendations based on findings.
- Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and IT.
- Assist with specifications and / or application upgrades.
- Evaluate and recommend changes to current and future application requirements to meet the organization’s needs.
- Prepare assessments for proposed applications, projects, and define appropriate integration and access requirements.
- Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement.
- Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance and minimize costs.
- Ensure that application users are aware of the application capabilities for enabling their effective use.
- Assess vendor / Regulatory proposals for appropriateness and compliance with organization and industry standards.
- Participate in development of Requests for Proposals (RFP) and vendor evaluation for IT applications services.
- Maintain the team repository of applications.
- Help diagnose problems and resolve incidents / issues related to applications.
- Validate the known error database for application-related entries.
- Work with IT operations management in defining the operational activities related to the applications.
- Enhance methods and procedures for collecting, analysing, and documenting application issues, and completing user change requests.
- Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.
- Provide inputs to availability and capacity management process for effective planning.
- Assist in definition of Event Management standards. Also design the applications for the generation of meaningful events.
Experience and qualifications:
- Matric
- 1+ years of Payment industry experience
- 3+ years of Banking experience and technical support
- 3+ years of experience using Microsoft Word
- 3+ years of experience using Excel.
- 3+ years of experience with presentation skills
- Technical knowledge
- 2+ years of experience using SQL.
- Process understanding.
- Preventative Maintenance
- Root cause analysis
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now! ??
