Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Job Title: Support Engineer

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (6-month contract)

Hybrid

Roles and responsibilities:

Assist to Manage applications throughout their lifecycle – implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance.

Assist to Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating, and improving IT services.

Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows.

Provide efficient and effective support of applications including continued development of the application and security, software patches, reliability, disaster recovery and ensure the application meets the business needs.

to meet business objectives, Service Level and Operational Level Agreements (SLAs and OLAs), and to guide IT teams (development, testing,

operations) in managing applications.

Providing application support to business users and other stakeholders in the organization.

Maintaining correct and current application documentation and making it available to application users including training material.

Ensuring that impact to business operations because of upgrades and maintenance activities is minimized.

Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.

Develop and maintain knowledge in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.

Develop sufficient knowledge of application infrastructure (server, network, security) to assist with application upgrades and troubleshoot issues.

Compile and maintain inventory of applications and related details.

Manage and provide support for software and applications as per the service level agreement.

Develop the skills required to operate and maintain the applicable applications.

Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.

Receive and screen user programming requests for new applications or modifications and determine appropriate priority and response.

Coordinate feasibility studies for software applications being considered for purchase, and provide recommendations based on findings.

Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and IT.

Assist with specifications and / or application upgrades.

Evaluate and recommend changes to current and future application requirements to meet the organization’s needs.

Prepare assessments for proposed applications, projects, and define appropriate integration and access requirements.

Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement.

Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance and minimize costs.

Ensure that application users are aware of the application capabilities for enabling their effective use.

Assess vendor / Regulatory proposals for appropriateness and compliance with organization and industry standards.

Participate in development of Requests for Proposals (RFP) and vendor evaluation for IT applications services.

Maintain the team repository of applications.

Help diagnose problems and resolve incidents / issues related to applications.

Validate the known error database for application-related entries.

Work with IT operations management in defining the operational activities related to the applications.

Enhance methods and procedures for collecting, analysing, and documenting application issues, and completing user change requests.

Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.

Provide inputs to availability and capacity management process for effective planning.

Assist in definition of Event Management standards. Also design the applications for the generation of meaningful events.

Experience and qualifications:

Matric

1+ years of Payment industry experience

3+ years of Banking experience and technical support

3+ years of experience using Microsoft Word

3+ years of experience using Excel.

3+ years of experience with presentation skills

Technical knowledge

2+ years of experience using SQL.

Process understanding.

Preventative Maintenance

Root cause analysis

If you're ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Excel

Microsoft

Payments

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

