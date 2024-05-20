Support Engineer (SQL) (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Assist to Manage applications throughout their lifecycle – implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance.

· Assist to Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating and improving IT services.

· Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows

· Provide efficient and effective support of applications including continued development of the application and security, software patches,

reliability, disaster recovery and ensure the applica on meets the business needs.

· to meet business objectives, Service Level and Operational Level Agreements (SLAs and OLAs), and to guide IT teams (development, testing,

opera ons) in managing applica ons.

· Providing application support to business users and other stakeholders in the organization.

· Maintaining correct and current application documentation and making it available to application users including training material.

· Ensuring that impact to business operations because of upgrades and maintenance activities is minimized.

· Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance

meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.

· Develop and maintain knowledge in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.

· Develop sufficient knowledge of application infrastructure (server, network, security) to assist with application upgrades and troubleshoot

issues.

· Compile and maintain inventory of applications and related details.

· Manage and provide support for software and applications as per the service level agreement.

· Develop the skills required to operate and maintain the applicable applications.

· Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes.

· Receive and screen user programming requests for new applications or modifications, and determine appropriate priority and response.

· Coordinate feasibility studies for software applications being considered for purchase, and provide recommendations based on findings.

· Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and IT

· Assist with specifications and / or application upgrades.

· Evaluate and recommend changes to current and future application requirements to meet the organization’s needs.

· Prepare assessments for proposed applications, projects, and define appropriate integration and access requirements.

· Maintain awareness of application risks and opportunities for improvement.

· Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance, and minimize costs.

· Ensure that application users are aware of the application capabilities for enabling their effective use.

· Assess vendor / Regulatory proposals for appropriateness and compliance with organization and industry standards.

· Participate in development of Requests for Proposals (RFP) and vendor evaluation for IT applications services.

· Maintain the team repository of applications.

· Help diagnose problems and resolve incidents / issues related to applications.

· Validate the known error database for application-related entries.

· Work with IT operations management in defining the operational activities related to the applications.

Plan & Organise

· Enhance methods and procedures for collecting, analysing, and documenting application issues, and completing user change requests.

· Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.

· Define and maintain application assessment, development, and support standards, and work with other IT and business stakeholders to

establish configura on and use guidelines.

· Provide inputs to availability and capacity management process for effective planning.

· Assist in definition of Event Management standards. Also design the applications for the generation of meaningful events.

Acquire & Implement

· Define and implement application support processes including monitoring, and incident, problem management.

Monitor & Evaluate

· Monitor application modification requests and ensure best practices are being utilised.

· Conduct diagnostic investigations of program errors, and implement or recommend solutions or methodologies for resolution.

· Maintain metrics of operational performance and evaluate trends.

· Analyse business systems to determine effectiveness, identify inadequacies, inefficiencies and problems and recommend solutions.

Desired Skills:

Payment Industry

Computer Literate

Banking Experience

Technical Support

Word

Excel

Presentation Skills

Technical Knowledge

SQL

Process Understanding

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

