Systems Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. Are you passionate about technology and problem-solving? We’re looking for a motivated Technical / Systems Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.

Role purpose:

Candidate will need to be technically strong in API standards knowledge and excellent in writing. Preferably with technical authoring experience.

Produce highly detailed consumer facing API guides and documentation. This will be read by humans and needs to be structured and very clear so that it aids consumers of the APIs in understanding everything there is to know about an API. They will need to be able to explore APIs in a test environment and analyse the call structures/schemas, the response messages and the full capability of the APIs. They will need to then translate those APIs into English readable documentation. They will have “terse” existing swagger documentation as a starting point, and access to the test APIs.

Documentation produced would need to be in a structure that aids as an integration guide for any human wanting to consume the API.

What you will do:

Requirements Analysis:

Collaborate with product owners, stakeholders, and development teams to gather and analyse business requirements.



Translate business requirements into detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.

System Design:

Work closely with architects and development teams to design robust and scalable software systems.



Ensure that system design aligns with business needs and follows best practices.

Scrum Practices:

Act as a key member of the Scrum team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.



Facilitate communication between the development team, product owner, and other stakeholders.

User Story Refinement:

Assist in the refinement of user stories, ensuring they are well-defined, prioritized, and ready for development.



Collaborate with the team to estimate effort and plan sprint backlogs.

Quality Assurance:

Work closely with QA teams to ensure that developed features meet specified acceptance criteria and quality standards.



Participate in testing activities to validate system functionality.

Documentation:

Create and maintain documentation related to system requirements, design, and processes.



Provide training and support documentation for end-users when necessary.

Continuous Improvement:

Actively participate in retrospective meetings to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness.



Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging technologies.

Your Expertise:

Relevant experience in systems analysis and design, 5+ years of progressively responsible analytical experience in performing a variety of information technology systems analysis, design, development, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties in connection with information technology systems.

Microsoft SQL server.

Service integration testing tools such as SoapUI are essential.

REST and SOAP-based services, JSON and XML.

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

Relevant program languages.

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.

Impact Analysis Techniques.

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology.

Qualifications Required:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.

Personal Attributes:

Solution, analysis, and design orientated.

Sense of personal accountability.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines.

Good interpersonal and client-handling skills with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical details.

Ability to interact with business teams, interpret the business requirements, enable translation to technical detail, and assist the Information Technology teams in their understanding of the requirement to deliver the required solution.

Expert knowledge of systems development processes. (methodologies, SDLC, development. and testing techniques).

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in application development.

Good knowledge of the Investment Administration environment would be an advantage.

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Position: 12 Month Contract

Location: Cape Town / Johannesburg (Remote)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining iOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position