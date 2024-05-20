Web Developer / Social Media Manager

Join a large, well-established group of companies with businesses nationwide, spanning agriculture, retail, FMCG, and tourism. You will have a blend of technical web development skills and social media management expertise to implement and maintain a strong digital strategy.

The business is conveniently located near Castle Gate, making it easily accessible for candidates residing in Pretoria East or Centurion.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, manage, and maintain WordPress websites and e-shop using Divi or Elementor.

Design and execute effective social media strategies across various platforms.

Manage and optimise META ad campaigns.

Create visually appealing content using Canva.

Capture and edit videos and images for digital use.

Write engaging copy for social media posts, blogs, event descriptions, and email campaigns.

Utilise CRM tools to manage customer relationships and marketing efforts.

Manage CPanel to configure and maintain web hosting environments.

Use Google Suite (Google Ads, Tag Manager, Analytics, and Search Console) to track and enhance online performance.

Knowledge of Google Merchant Centre is advantageous.

Plan and manage events, ensuring seamless execution.

Qualifications:



2+ years of experience in social media management.

Experience with CPanel, Google Ads, Tag Manager, and Analytics is advantageous.

Develop, manage, and maintain our WordPress websites and e-shop using Divi or Elemento

Excellent command of spoken and written English and Afrikaans

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

social media

wordpress

divi

elementor

cpanel

google ads

Learn more/Apply for this position