AWS Cloud Database Administrator (DBA)

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Cloud Database Administrator (DBA) to join their team for a 12-month contract.

As a Cloud Database Administrator, you will be responsible for managing the databases used by program on AWS. This includes database provisioning, performance tuning, backup and recovery, and ensuring data integrity and availability.

Requirements:

Relevant Certifications required.

Previous experience as a Cloud Database Administrator.

AWS experience.

Desired Skills:

AWS Cloud Database Administrator (DBA)

AWS Cloud Database Administrator (DBA)

AWS Cloud Database Administrator (DBA)

Learn more/Apply for this position