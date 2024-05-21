Azure Full Stack Developer (Dt0 – Dt2) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Azure Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Who we are looking for:

Special Requirements:

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).

X1 Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).

At least 1 year work experience.

Good experience doing C#.NET development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications:

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

Azure Full Stack Developer

Cloud Developer

Azure Software Engineer

