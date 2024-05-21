Full Stack Developer (Expert) 1536 TT

Development and maintenance on platform/application
Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Participate in daily stand-ups
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Assist with training – when required
Compiling of user and operational manuals
System audits
Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
8+ years of experience
On premise virtualisation technology expertise
Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
Essential Skills Requirements:
Full stack developer with a heavier focus on frontend Angular & Typescript
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Translating and simplifying requirements
Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication
Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, Github
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Full stack with a heavier focus on front end Angular & Typescript
Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- frontend Angular & Typescript
- business case
- Planning and monitoring