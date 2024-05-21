Full Stack Developer (Expert) 1536 TT

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Assist with training – when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

8+ years of experience

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Essential Skills Requirements:

Full stack developer with a heavier focus on frontend Angular & Typescript

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Technical: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimisation, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, Github

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:



Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous









