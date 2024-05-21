IT Auditor – Gauteng Rosebank

This role is ideal for an IT Auditor with “Big 4” audit firm experience. An exciting opportunity to work for an international gaming company with a chance to travel as you see clients.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.

Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation

Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks.

Ability to provide training, mentoring and guidance in the area of expertise.

Strong interpersonal, interaction and client liaison skills.

Excellent organisational and time management skills and able to meet pre-specified deadlines.

Logical and structured approach to planning and execution of tasks.

Analytical mindset with lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.

Able to work both autonomously and within a team structure.

Focused with high attention to detail and accuracy.

Demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.

Positive attitude and willingness to learn.

Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.

Proactive, efficient and innovative.

Reliable and professional.

Honest, discreet and able to maintain strict integrity.

Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.

Passion for IT.

Passion for travel.

Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks

Qualifications:

Science or Commerce Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.

CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, COBIT, Cybersecurity (CEH and related technical field) or ISO 27001 credentials advantageous

Desired Skills:

IT audit

IT controls

CISA

Cybersecurity

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

