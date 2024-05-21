Java and Kafka Developer (Senior) 2481 TT

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

User interface transactional solutions.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Certification or relevant training.

Previous experience in the automotive industry.

Certifications in AWS or other relevant technologies.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Technology Stack:

Proficient in utilizing GitHub for version control.

Implement continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

AWS expertise for cloud-based solutions.

Hands-on experience with Kafka, Kubernetes (4Wheels managed), Java, Maven, Postgres, DB2, PL1, REST, JSON, and Testing.

Kafka configuration and support.

Thorough understanding of network configurations, firewalls, and security protocols.

Familiarity with Java EE, Angular, and TypeScript.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Collaboration:

Work closely with other developers, architects, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of the client’s-specific technologies.

Provide mentorship and guidance to junior team members.

Problem Solving:

Analyze complex technical issues and provide innovative solutions.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to the client’s development environment.

Documentation:

Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation for projects and processes.

Environment Expertise:

Demonstrate in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in the client’s development ecosystem.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and implement client’s-specific requirements.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Kafka

Kubernetes

