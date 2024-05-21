Manager Network Management System at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

SENTECH Network Management System Department is looking for Manager to ensure the network’s optimal performance, availability, and reliability. The role will lead a team of professionals responsible for NMS operations and performance monitoring.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
? Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications, Network Engineering, or equivalent.
Experience:
? 8 years’ experience within the telecommunications industry, in the relevant field
? 5 years management experience in the relevant field
Knowledge:
? In-depth knowledge of the South African telecommunications industry.
? Comprehensive understanding of telecommunications, managed infrastructure technologies, services and market dynamics within South Africa.
? Strong knowledge of network monitoring tools and software.
? Leadership and management skills with a proven track record of leading technical teams.
? Strong knowledge of telecommunications infrastructure and equipment.
? Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.
? Familiarity with relevant South African regulations and standards.
? Strong budget management and negotiation skills.
? Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
NMS Strategy and Planning
- Develop and implement strategic plans for NMS activities.
- Collaborate with senior leadership to align NMS strategies with business goals.
Financial Management
- Manage expenditure within the budget.
- Provide input to the department’s budget.
- Manage all financial administration i.e. (payments, invoices, contracts with suppliers).
Network Configuration Management
- Maintain a comprehensive database of network configurations and assets.
- Ensure configuration changes are properly documented and controlled.
- Collaborate with network engineers to ensure accurate configuration data.
- Implement configuration version control and change management.
- Conduct regular audits to verify configuration accuracy and compliance.
Capacity Planning and Optimisation
- Conduct capacity planning to ensure the network can meet current and future demands.
- Work with vendors to optimise network resources and identify expansion requirements.
- Implement load balancing and traffic optimisation strategies.
- Define and enforce policies for efficient resource allocation.
- Monitor and report on resource utilisation and provide recommendations for optimisation
Fault Management and Incident Resolution
- Lead a team of incident responders to address network faults and incidents.
- Develop and enforce incident management procedures and escalation protocols.
- Conduct root cause analysis on major network incidents and implement preventive measures.
- Ensure incidents are resolved within agreed-upon service level agreements (SLAs).
- Maintain comprehensive incident records and reports.
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Build and maintain strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
- Point of contact for NMS related questions raised.
Customer Relationship Management
- Manage the customer satisfaction levels from surveys and feedback received for the team.
- Provide support in assessing the customer needs and market trends to enhance managed infrastructure services.
- Use customer feedback to drive continuous improvement initiatives within the NMS team.
Leadership
- Lead and mentor the NMS team, providing technical guidance and support.
- Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development.
- Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.
- Provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities.
- Foster a culture of continuous learning and growth.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
Managerial /Leadership Competencies
- Leading Courageously
- Nurturing Talent
- Customer and Commercial Insight
- Coaching and Mentoring
- Conflict Management
- Critical and Innovative Thinking
- People Management
- Performance Management
- Programme/ Project Management
- Quality Assurance and Risk Management
- Service Delivery Innovation
- Stakeholder Development & Relations
Behavioural Competencies
- Change Leadership
- Compliance
- Financial Awareness
- Safety, Health and Environmental Knowledge
- Organisational Understanding
- Planning and Organising
- Policies and Procedures
- Presentation Skill
- Relationship Management
- Risk Management
- Telecommunications Regulations
- Holding Others Accountable
- Analytical Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Brand and Customer Oriented Service Delivery
- Emotional Intelligence
- Judgement and Decision-Making
- Organisation Resilience
- Personal Mastery
- Result Orientation
Technical Competencies
- Access Network Technology-
- Asset Management and control-
- Contract Management-
- Communications Protocol Competency
- Network Capacity Management
- Network Operations, Management and Integration
- Network Monitoring and Configuration
- Network Planning and Optimisation
- Network Standards and Specifications
- Network System Administration/Tools
- Occupational Health and Safety
Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.
If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 30 May 2024
People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.
Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.
Sentech reserves the right not to appoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Satelite Transmission
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree