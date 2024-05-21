Manager Network Management System at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

SENTECH Network Management System Department is looking for Manager to ensure the network’s optimal performance, availability, and reliability. The role will lead a team of professionals responsible for NMS operations and performance monitoring.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications, Network Engineering, or equivalent.

Experience:

? 8 years’ experience within the telecommunications industry, in the relevant field

? 5 years management experience in the relevant field

Knowledge:

? In-depth knowledge of the South African telecommunications industry.

? Comprehensive understanding of telecommunications, managed infrastructure technologies, services and market dynamics within South Africa.

? Strong knowledge of network monitoring tools and software.

? Leadership and management skills with a proven track record of leading technical teams.

? Strong knowledge of telecommunications infrastructure and equipment.

? Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.

? Familiarity with relevant South African regulations and standards.

? Strong budget management and negotiation skills.

? Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

NMS Strategy and Planning

Develop and implement strategic plans for NMS activities.

Collaborate with senior leadership to align NMS strategies with business goals.

Financial Management

Manage expenditure within the budget.

Provide input to the department’s budget.

Manage all financial administration i.e. (payments, invoices, contracts with suppliers).

Network Configuration Management

Maintain a comprehensive database of network configurations and assets.

Ensure configuration changes are properly documented and controlled.

Collaborate with network engineers to ensure accurate configuration data.

Implement configuration version control and change management.

Conduct regular audits to verify configuration accuracy and compliance.

Capacity Planning and Optimisation

Conduct capacity planning to ensure the network can meet current and future demands.

Work with vendors to optimise network resources and identify expansion requirements.

Implement load balancing and traffic optimisation strategies.

Define and enforce policies for efficient resource allocation.

Monitor and report on resource utilisation and provide recommendations for optimisation

Fault Management and Incident Resolution

Fault Management and Incident Resolution Lead a team of incident responders to address network faults and incidents.

Develop and enforce incident management procedures and escalation protocols.

Conduct root cause analysis on major network incidents and implement preventive measures.

Ensure incidents are resolved within agreed-upon service level agreements (SLAs).

Maintain comprehensive incident records and reports.

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build and maintain strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Point of contact for NMS related questions raised.

Customer Relationship Management

Manage the customer satisfaction levels from surveys and feedback received for the team.

Provide support in assessing the customer needs and market trends to enhance managed infrastructure services.

Use customer feedback to drive continuous improvement initiatives within the NMS team.

Leadership

Leadership Lead and mentor the NMS team, providing technical guidance and support.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.

Provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and growth.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Managerial /Leadership Competencies

Leading Courageously

Nurturing Talent

Customer and Commercial Insight

Coaching and Mentoring

Conflict Management

Critical and Innovative Thinking

People Management

Performance Management

Programme/ Project Management

Quality Assurance and Risk Management

Service Delivery Innovation

Stakeholder Development & Relations

Behavioural Competencies

Change Leadership

Compliance

Financial Awareness

Safety, Health and Environmental Knowledge

Organisational Understanding

Planning and Organising

Policies and Procedures

Presentation Skill

Relationship Management

Risk Management

Telecommunications Regulations

Holding Others Accountable

Analytical Thinking

Attention to detail

Brand and Customer Oriented Service Delivery

Emotional Intelligence

Judgement and Decision-Making

Organisation Resilience

Personal Mastery

Result Orientation

Technical Competencies

Access Network Technology-

Asset Management and control-

Contract Management-

Communications Protocol Competency

Network Capacity Management

Network Operations, Management and Integration

Network Monitoring and Configuration

Network Planning and Optimisation

Network Standards and Specifications

Network System Administration/Tools

Occupational Health and Safety

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 30 May 2024

People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.

Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

