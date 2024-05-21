PayRetailers expands into Africa

PayRetailers, a Latin America payment processor inhas announced its new expansion to Africa.

With coverage across four countries, the company offers a unified payment solution for cross-border online merchants looking at Africa as their next move for strategic growth.

PayRetailers is activating its payment processing functions in Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, and Tanzania. This will offer a simple, user-friendly, and scalable experience to businesses looking to grow their regional operations and give them access to major local methods like SPENN, Airtel, and MTN.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, chief operating and digital officer at PayRetailers, says: “As a part of our strategic expansion, we are extending our coverage to four markets in Africa, at least to start with. Over the coming months, we plan to steadily expand our operation in the continent, which is experiencing incredible growth in the payments industry and has massive potential for merchants looking to diversify and broaden their consumer base. Using the stellar and continuous growth we have experienced in LATAM as our guide, we are well-poised to help businesses thrive faster and more sustainably.”

Juan Pablo Jutgla, CEO of PayRetailers, adds: “We recognize the immense potential and significance of venturing into these dynamic markets. Each new addition to our market coverage is a gateway into untapped opportunities and strengthened partnerships, ensuring our sustained growth and global relevance. Our imminent expansion into additional countries across West, North, and Southern Africa underscores our commitment to empowering our clients and connecting them with diverse consumer bases across the continent.”