Python Developer

A 6-month contract that can be renewed to a permanent position.

Working remotely.

Mandatory Skills

Executive reporting understanding

Python (5+ years) – Advanced

PostgresSql (2+ years) – Intermediate

Angular (5+ years) – Intermediate/advanced

Django (3+ years) – intermediate/advanced

Beneficial Skills:

AWS knowledge

Restful API experience

Data Engineering experience

AI and ML knowledge

Please note an iMocha assessment will be required before interviewing

The candidate will be responsible for building and launching a full web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud engineering team).

Desired Skills:

Python Development

Python Engineering

Python Software Development

SQL

Angular

Django

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company group and offer a range of retail, business, wealth management, corporate and investment solutions to customers and clients across South Africa. Our ambition is to sustainably create shared value and play an integral role in our customers’ and clients’ life journey, empowering them to achieve more and to recommend us to family, friends and business associates.

The company is listed on the JSE and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 15 countries across the African continent, as well as offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

